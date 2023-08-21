Chandrayaan-3: Lunar Landing Fate to Be Decided 2 Hrs Before Touchdown, Says ISRO; Prakash Raj Clarifies on Controversial Post

Annapurni Subramaniam, the director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics, reacted to the news of crash of Russia’s moon mission Luna-25 and said “hope they still continue to have the knowledge, capacity and experience and are able to solve it and go ahead with their Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions as planned".

“A very big credential regarding space exploration 50 years ago and they attempted this after about 50 years. We hope that they still continue to have the knowledge, capacity and experience and that they will be able to solve it and go ahead with their Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions as planned," Annapurni Subramaniam said.