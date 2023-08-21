Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3: Lunar Landing Fate to Be Decided 2 Hrs Before Touchdown, Says ISRO; Prakash Raj Clarifies on Controversial Post

Chandrayaan-3: Lunar Landing Fate to Be Decided 2 Hrs Before Touchdown, Says ISRO; Prakash Raj Clarifies on Controversial Post

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Following the second and final deboosting of the Vikram lander, the last step of reducing the lander's orbit before touchdown was also completed successfully

MoS Jitendra Singh said the design of the spacecraft and the spot where it will land have taken into account the the loopholes in the Chandrayaan-2. (Image: Shutterstock)

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 23:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: A decision on Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will be made two hours before its scheduled landing at 6:04 pm on August 23, based on module health and lunar conditions, Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, stated on Monday. If conditions are unfavorable, the landing may be postponed to August 27, the official said. The last and final step of India’s lunar mission was completed as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully reduced the Lander Module’s orbit, announcing that it is expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23.

Aug 21, 2023 22:35 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 'Fingers Crossed', Former ISRO Chief Cautions on Glitches

With thrusters, sensors, altimeters and computer software operating in unison, any glitch could jeopardise the Chandrayaan 3 mission, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said. “We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed," he said.

Aug 21, 2023 22:25 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing a Complex Manoeuvre, Says Former ISRO Chief

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair described the upcoming lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday as a “complex manoeuvre" and stressed seamless coordination among all systems to ensure success. Nair, who led the space agency during the launch of Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008, said, It’s a very complex manoeuvre. We narrowly missed it (soft-landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two kilometres (above the lunar surface)."

Aug 21, 2023 18:58 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: LHDAC Camera Reveals Lunar Mysteries, What Assam CM Said

Sharing the images captured by Chandrayaan 3 released by ISRO, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X that the space mission’s “LHDAC camera reveals lunar mysteries, helping us set a safe course for exploration. All credit to ISRO. Compliments!"

Aug 21, 2023 18:34 IST

Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Landing Fate to Be Decided 2 Hours Before Touchdown, ISRO

Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, shared insights about Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing and said: “On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land, we will make a decision on whether it is appropriate to proceed with the landing based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. If any factors appear to be unfavorable, we will defer the module’s landing to August 27. Our aim is a trouble-free landing and we remain confident about executing the module’s landing on August 23."

Aug 21, 2023 18:30 IST

Chandrayaan-3 | Kareena Kapoor Excited for Moon Landing, Says 'A Proud Moment for Every Indian'

Speaking on Chandrayaan-3 scheduled landing on the Moon on August 23, actor Kareena Kapoor said, “It is a great and proud moment for each and every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I will be going to do that with my boys as well."

Aug 21, 2023 18:23 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: 'Hate Sees Only Hate', Says Actor Prakash Raj on Controversial X Post

Actor Prakash Raj defended his post on Chandrayaan-3 on X, which sparked a controversy earlier in the day. In another post he stated, “Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP."

Aug 21, 2023 17:45 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Cong MP Abhishek Singhvi Condemns Prakash Raj's X Post

Abhishek Singhvi, Rajya Sabha MP, CWC member and national spokesperson of the Congress also condemned actor Prakash Raj’s post on X mocking India’s Moon mission. “I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. Success of ISRO is success of India," he said.

Aug 21, 2023 17:21 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: When Will Live Telecast of Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing Begin?

The telecast for the Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the moon will begin on August 23 an hour before the space mission’s final decent. “Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST," the ISRO said. According to ISRO, the lander module carrying Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is expected to touch down on the Lunar surface around 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

Aug 21, 2023 17:01 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Systems Working Perfectly, No Contingencies Anticipated on Wednesday: ISRO Chief

Chairman ISRO briefed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday. “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out," he said.

Aug 21, 2023 16:55 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: ISRO Chief Meets Jitendra Singh, Updates Him on Chandrayaan Progress

The Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and Secretary of the Department of Space, Dr S Somnath, met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi today. He briefed him about the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on the August 23 in the evening.

Aug 21, 2023 16:10 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: BJP Leader CT Ravi Slams Prakash Raj's Chandrayaan Post

BJP leader CT Ravi hits out at Actor Prakash Raj for mocking Chandrayaan 3, saying, ‘While Indians are praying for the moon landing of Chandrayaan, some people don’t have faith in the nation’s capability and identity.'"

Aug 21, 2023 15:25 IST

Prakash Raj Widely Criticised for X Post on Chandrayaan-3

Prakash Raj landed in hot waters ahead of the scheduled landing of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on August 23. READ MORE

Aug 21, 2023 14:58 IST

Aug 21, 2023 14:48 IST

Chandrayaan-3: Communication Established With Chandrayaan-2

ISRO informed on Monday that two-way communication between the two has established between Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-2.

“Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," ISRO said in a tweet.

 

Aug 21, 2023 12:58 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Live: 'Corrective Measures Taken This Time to Ensure Successful Landing,' Says K Sivan

“Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data. Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhanced those margins…Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness," said former director of ISRO, K Sivan on Chandryaan-3 mission.

Aug 21, 2023 12:10 IST

Prakash Raj Chandrayaan-3 Tweet: Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Slams Actor

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi slammed actor Prakash Raj for his tweet mocking the Chandryaan-3 moon mission and said it was “shameful".

“I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. Success of ISRO is success of India. #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander," Singhvi said in a post on X.

 

Aug 21, 2023 12:06 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics Reacts to Luna-25 Crash

Annapurni Subramaniam, the director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics, reacted to the news of crash of Russia’s moon mission Luna-25 and said “hope they still continue to have the knowledge, capacity and experience and are able to solve it and go ahead with their Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions as planned".

“A very big credential regarding space exploration 50 years ago and they attempted this after about 50 years. We hope that they still continue to have the knowledge, capacity and experience and that they will be able to solve it and go ahead with their Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions as planned," Annapurni Subramaniam said.

 

Aug 21, 2023 11:45 IST

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gives Best Wishes for Success of Chandrayaan-3

Ahead of the landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon on August 23, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave his best wishes for the successful lunar mission.

Aug 21, 2023 11:30 IST

ISRO Releases Images of Moon's Far Side As Mission Enters Final Stage

As India’s Moon mission inches closer to its destination, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on Friday released riveting images of the moon’s far side captured by a camera aborad Chandrayaan -3. READ MORE

Aug 21, 2023 11:01 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Live: Why is Last 30 Km Before Touchdown Crucial?

In an exclusive interview with News18, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, senior astronomer and director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, said Chandrayaan-3 will land on the surface of the Moon without any trouble, but it is the last 30 km that will be quite crucial. READ MORE

Aug 21, 2023 10:20 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Live: Date and Time of Landing

ISRO said that the lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:04 pm.

Aug 21, 2023 10:03 IST

How to Watch Live Telecast of Landing of Chandrayaan-3?

The live telecast of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be available the ISRO Website, YouTube channel, ISRO’s Facebook page , and DD National TV channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on the News18.com website and YouTube channel.

Aug 21, 2023 09:53 IST

What Time Chandrayaan-3 Will Land on Moon?

The spacecraft is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23 at 6:04 pm.

Aug 21, 2023 09:49 IST

Prakash Raj's Tweet on Moon Mission Sparks Outrage

Prakash Raj’s tweet mocking the ISRO’s moon mission has sparked an outrage on social media. The actor took to social media site X (formerly Twitter) and posted a caricature with the caption “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking"

Aug 21, 2023 09:37 IST

What is 'Biggest' Challenge in Landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Lunar Surface?

Space strategist P K Ghosh on Sunday said that one of the “biggest" challenges in the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the surface of the Moon is to get the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position.

“One of the biggest things is that it has got to get the spacecraft from a horizontal position to a vertical position. That is difficult. All these aspects have to be looked into," Ghosh was quoted by ANI as saying.

Aug 21, 2023 09:10 IST

ISRO Releases Fresh Images of Moon Captured by LHDAC Aboard Chandrayaan-3

“Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC)," a tweet by ISRO said.

Aug 21, 2023 08:56 IST

What Went Wrong With Luna-25? | WATCH

“It appears that they lost contact with the spacecraft. Also, it seems that one of the maneuvers they did to bring down the altitude of the spacecraft has also gone wrong," said Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Russia’s Luna-25 crashed onto the surface of the moon days before landing.

Aug 21, 2023 08:17 IST

Chandryaan-3 Live: 'Last 30 Km Before Touchdown Still Daunting,' Says Senior Astronomer

In an exclusive interview with News18, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, senior astronomer and director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, said Chandrayaan-3 will land on the surface of the Moon without much of an issue. But it is the last 30 km that will be quite crucial. READ MORE

Aug 21, 2023 08:00 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Undergoes Second Deboosting Operation

Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a second deboosting operation in the wee hours of Sunday. With this, the mission’s final leg is the powered descent towards the south pole of the moon.

Aug 21, 2023 07:43 IST

The second and last deboosting operation of the lander was also completed early on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, Luna-25 failed as the station collided with the moon’s surface after entering an unpredictable orbit. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 to be the only one in the race to the moon.

