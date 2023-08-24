Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Takes Walk on Moon, ISRO Chief Somnath Tells What The Rover Will Do

India created history on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to land in Lunar South Pole. After the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, step 2 was rolling out it’s rover, Pragyan, from Vikram lander, which too was a success.

In a latest post on X, ISRO said that Pragyan has rolled out out on Moon’s surface. In its post, ISRO said the “rover ramped down." “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India-Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!," it said. Official sources had earlier confirmed the development.

As India accomplished tough tasks in space, PM took to X, responding to people, who congratulated ISRO on this humongous effort. In one such message, he said: “India’s successes are powered by the strengths, skills and determination of 140 crore Indians."

Let’s Look At Some Updates on Chandrayaan-3

‘Let’s Salute…’: Shashi Tharoor Complements ISRO Scientists On Success

Pragyan Can Investigate Both Elemental and Chemical Composition on Moon: ISRO Chief

S Somanath, the head of ISRO, explains, “The Pragyan Rover is equipped with a pair of instruments, both dedicated to investigating the elemental and chemical composition on the lunar surface… Additionally, it will traverse across the terrain, conducting a crucial robotic path planning exercise, which holds significance for our future exploration endeavors…"

What Happens to Vikram & Pragyan After Sun Sets in 14 Days | Read Explainer

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments, including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface. But what happens to the lunar mission and its components after 14 Earth Days? Read Explainer

Pune Firm Manufactured Critical Booster Segments Used in Launch Vehicle of Chandrayaan-3

Pune-based heavy engineering firm Walchandnagar Industries Ltd (WIL) has a double reason to cheer after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface as some of the critical booster segments used in its launch vehicle have been manufactured and tested at the facility, the firm said.

The firm in a release issued on Wednesday said it has been a critical part of the success trajectory of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the last 50 years and played a key role at the time of the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

‘Are These Potholes?’: Desis Wonder As First Photos of Moon Come In

With the triumphant touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module, India has officially stamped its mark on the moon. Not only is this a feather in our cap for a successful mission, but it also rockets India to the forefront as the first country to pull off a moon landing in the near the southern pole.

The moon’s surface, dotted with craters, sent the Desi online community into a meme frenzy, likening these craters to the familiar pothole-riddled roads of India.

Among the comments circulating, one user humourously remarked, “Potholes on moon signifies not only habitation bt also a well functioning municipal corporation …" Another quipped, “It looks like amchi Mumbai." A third jovially commented, “Monsoon season chl rha udhar."

‘Proud, Glad to Be Your Partner’: America Hails India

India received accolades from American politicians, newspapers, and space research institutions following the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. This achievement propelled the country into an exclusive league of nations, which includes the United States, Russia, and China, all possessing rovers on the lunar landscape. Impressively, India took the lead within this prestigious cohort by becoming the inaugural nation to situate its rover within the southern polar region of the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation holds the belief that this area might contain traces of water.

“Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon," US Vice President Kamala Harris said on X, known as Twitter till recently. “It is an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly," said Harris, whose mother was from India. The vice president heads the National Space Council.

President Murmu Congratulates ISRO Over Pragyan’s Deployment

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the ISRO team for the successful deployment of Pragyan. “Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayaan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists, to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon", she said.

Giant Step for Humanity, Great Achievement: Top UN Leaders Congratulate India

Top United Nations leadership congratulated India on the success of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, describing it as a “giant step" for humanity and a “great achievement".

India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

Associate Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Florencia Soto Nino termed India’s mission to the moon as “very exciting." “We of course congratulate India on being the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. This is a great achievement, which was watched by many people around the world," Nino said at the daily press briefing here Wednesday.

With Chandrayaan-3’s Triumph, How ISRO Scientists Are Inspiring the Middle Class

Eyes fixed on computer screens, hands held in support and an hour of bated breath — a tensed Indian Space Research Organisation hall sparkled brighter than fireworks in light shades of mostly blue, red and yellow. Beyond Chandrayaan-3’s success, there was more to Bengaluru’s ISRO Centre than met the eye.

The historic moment was not only about the Vikram Lander making a soft landing on the surface of the Moon, but the real stars of India who resonate with country’s hardworking and aspirational middle class. Read More

ISRO=Nehru’s Vision vs Over The Moon

As the Chandrayaan-3‘s Vikram lander made a historic touchdown on the dark side of the moon after a journey of 384,000 km that put India in an elite group of spacefaring nations, the stark contrast between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress’s responses on social media to the momentous event became a topic of discussion. While the Bharatiya Janata Party congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, the grand old party’s focus has been on crediting India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his legacy for Wednesday’s phenomenal feat. Read More