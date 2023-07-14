Chandrayaan-3 Marks India's Ascent into Amrit Kaal; PM Modi Lifted Veil of Secrecy: Jitendra Singh to News18

The entire nation is feeling proud after the successful launch on Friday of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said minister of state in charge of the department of space Dr Jitendra Singh in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 metres away from the site. “And as we look forward to the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, this heralds the beginning of that, the ascent of that. Even though we started our space journey late, through this Chandrayaan series we got evidence of water being present on the surface of the moon."

Reporters were standing next to the launch site while till about a few years ago this was hardly imaginable, said the minister. “Because all this was under a veil of secrecy. And I think no words of thanks will be sufficient for Prime Minister Modi," he said. “Was the media ever allowed on the campus like this in Indira Gandhi’s time or Rajiv Gandhi’s time? Thousands of media persons are here close to the launch site. You have a huge presence of industry here. You have virtually every section of society: students, industrialists, academicians."

Advertisement

Singh said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took a pathbreaking decision, breaking the taboos of the past, and opened it up to wider participation, and that has borne fruits.

“This Chandrayaan mission has gained value because there is a lot of contribution from non-government sources. So now as India is part of the global world and we have envisaged for ourselves a global role, I think the demarcation between the public, private, and other sectors has to be done away with," he said. We all have to work with synergy and this is also evidence of synergised working that we see here today."

Advertisement

If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the moon, after Russia, the United States, and China.