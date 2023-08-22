Chandrayaan-3 Mission: PM Modi to Virtually Join ISRO from South Africa to Watch Moon Landing

A centralised screening of the Chandrayaan-3 landing attempt will also be held at the CSIR headquarters in Delhi where the minister of state for the department of space, Dr Jitendra Singh, along with the scientific secretaries will be viewing the soft landing of Vikram Lander.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be connecting with ISRO to see the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday evening, but this time it will be virtually from Johannesburg where he is on a visit for the BRICS Summit. It is expected that the PM could speak later on the historic feat. He is to attend a diaspora community event in Johannesburg as well as speak at a business forum event later in the evening after the Chandrayaan landing is attempted by ISRO.

PM Modi was present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru when the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed on September 7, 2019. He had then praised the scientists for their effort and said the country must not be disappointed that Chandrayaan was not able to land on the moon then. “Instead, we need to learn from our mistakes and keep going till we are successful," the PM then said.

“India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be. The country is with you, I am with you. The effort was worth it and so was the journey. I could feel and sense your despondency and emotions last night. I was amongst you when the communication from the Vehicle was lost. There are several unanswered questions but I am sure you would find the answers. I know there was hard work behind," he had said in a message to the scientists in 2019 after the mission had been unsuccessful.