Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3 Mission: PM Modi to Virtually Join ISRO from South Africa to Watch Moon Landing

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: PM Modi to Virtually Join ISRO from South Africa to Watch Moon Landing

The Prime Minister could later on Wednesday speak on the historic feat. A centralised screening of the Chandrayaan-3 landing attempt will also be held at the CSIR headquarters in Delhi, where the minister of state for the department of space, Dr Jitendra Singh, along with the scientific secretaries will be present

Advertisement

Reported By: Aman Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 21:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. (Representational image: Shutterstock)
Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be connecting with ISRO to see the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday evening, but this time it will be virtually from Johannesburg where he is on a visit for the BRICS Summit. It is expected that the PM could speak later on the historic feat. He is to attend a diaspora community event in Johannesburg as well as speak at a business forum event later in the evening after the Chandrayaan landing is attempted by ISRO.

A centralised screening of the Chandrayaan-3 landing attempt will also be held at the CSIR headquarters in Delhi where the minister of state for the department of space, Dr Jitendra Singh, along with the scientific secretaries will be viewing the soft landing of Vikram Lander.

Advertisement

All eyes will be on the Chandrayaan-3 as it attempts a historic landing on the south pole region of the moon a little after 6 pm IST on Wednesday.

top videos
  • Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun Win Best Actor; RRR, Sardar Udham Strike Gold At 69th National Film Awards

    • PM Modi was present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru when the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed on September 7, 2019. He had then praised the scientists for their effort and said the country must not be disappointed that Chandrayaan was not able to land on the moon then. “Instead, we need to learn from our mistakes and keep going till we are successful," the PM then said.

    “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be. The country is with you, I am with you. The effort was worth it and so was the journey. I could feel and sense your despondency and emotions last night. I was amongst you when the communication from the Vehicle was lost. There are several unanswered questions but I am sure you would find the answers. I know there was hard work behind," he had said in a message to the scientists in 2019 after the mission had been unsuccessful.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aman SharmaAman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18...Read More

    first published: August 22, 2023, 20:59 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 21:10 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App