Chandrayaan-3: First Image of Rover Pragyan Coming Out of Lander Near Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the moon Wednesday evening. The spacecraft took the first photo of the rover coming out of the lander on the ramp.

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander ‘Vikram’ chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.

Soon after Vikram, with four landing legs, successfully reached the Moon, these images captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing showed a portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. “Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow," ISRO noted.

“Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the space agency said. It also said a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency’s Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here. The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

Chandrayaan 3 first images of moon surface. (Photo: News18)

India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

After landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) quoted the spacecraft and said, “India, I reached my destination."

Congratulating the nation, ISRO took to X (formally Twitter) said, ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!" “Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon," it added.

The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.

Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover. Its objectives include the development and demonstration of new technologies required for interplanetary missions.