Chandrayaan-3: First Image of Rover Pragyan Coming Out of Lander Near Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the moon Wednesday evening. The spacecraft took the first photo of the rover coming out of the lander on the ramp.
Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander ‘Vikram’ chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.
Soon after Vikram, with four landing legs, successfully reached the Moon, these images captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing showed a portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. “Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow," ISRO noted.
“Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the space agency said. It also said a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency’s Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here. The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).
Chandrayaan 3 first images of moon surface. (Photo: News18)
India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.
After landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) quoted the spacecraft and said, “India, I reached my destination."
The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.
CHANDRAYAAN-3
Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover. Its objectives include the development and demonstration of new technologies required for interplanetary missions.
The lander will have the capability to make a soft landing at a predetermined lunar site and deploy the rover, which will perform chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility phase, as per reports.
Scientists and astronomers suspect the presence of ice and valuable mineral resources in these dark regions. The exploration will not be limited to the surface but will also focus on studying the sub-surface and exosphere, as per reports. The rover will communicate with Earth using an orbiter borrowed from Chandrayaan-2. Surface analysis will be conducted by capturing images from a distance of 100 km above the lunar orbit.