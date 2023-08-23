Chandrayaan-3: Ex-ISRO Chief Sivan 'Confident' of Success, Says Learnt Lessons From Chandrayaan-2 Failure

Ahead of the much-anticipated Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing, former ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday expressed confidence about the mission’s success, saying the space agency has learnt lessons from Chandrayaan-2’s failure.

Sivan, who was leading the ISRO during the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, said the ISRO has made corrections in Chandrayaan-3.

“We are anxiously waiting for the moment because it’s a very complex maneuver.

. We have done enough work… Whatever lessons we have learnt, we have made corrections that’s why we have more confidence now," he said in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

“We have learned significantly from our experience with Chandrayaan-2 and have taken comprehensive measures to address all aspects this time," Sivan said.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touchdown on September 7, 2019. After the failed landing, Sivan broke down into tears, the visuals of which went viral.

Meanwhile, ISRO said it is proceeding with the Chandrayaan 3 landing and the Automatic Landing Sequence is set to be initiated as planned at 5:44 pm today. The decision was made after evaluating all parameters two hours ahead of the launch.

ISRO officials had earlier said that the moon landing would be delayed if the Lander Module displayed “abnormal" health before its planned descent at 6:04 pm.

Indian citizens across the country and the world are praying for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing on the moon’s surface. India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.