Chandrayaan 3 Landing News Updates: PM Modi Likely to Meet ISRO Scientists on Saturday As Spacecraft Lands on Moon's Surface

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 00:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the success of Chandrayaan-3 a “collective success of every Indian."
“We salute the passion, hard work, and dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers, and everyone involved in making this mission a success," he said.
The UK Space Agency congratulated ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and said “History made!"
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) quoted the Chandrayaan 3 following the successfull landing on the moon surface and said, “India is on the moon." “Appreciations and thanks for all the contributions from India and abroad to this ISRO-turned-National endeavour called Chandrayaan-3," it said.
President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO and the people of India for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3. “As a fellow South Asian nation, we are proud of this historic feat- an achievement that will advance the cause of scientific and human progress," he said in a post on X.
Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid in a post said, “India creates history! As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the moon’s south pole. This is a success for all of humanity! Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration. Congratulations India. Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the scientists at ISRO."
CJI DY Chandrachud lauded Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to do so. “The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to have successfully achieved the landing on the lunar surface. It is more significant because India is the only nation to achieve the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon," he said.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in a post on X said, “That’s how you stick a landing! Congratulations to India, ISRO and the entire team on the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3! I can see exciting opportunities ahead for US-India Space collaboration."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “The successful lunar landing of #Chandrayaan3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three #Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all. I encourage the young talents of Tamil Nadu to follow in their footsteps and contribute to our India’s journey of progress!"
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen congratulated India following Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success in a post tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Congratulations to india’s great achievement on launching and landing safely and successfully its spacecraft on the moon. The moon never looked so beautiful as it is now," he said in a post on X.
“We achieved a very soft landing, meeting most of the nominal conditions, including the desired touchdown velocity. This gives us a lot of confidence that the health of the craft will be very good," stated ISRO Chief S Somanath.
“This is the best moment of my life, and we can’t express our excitement as it landed. This is the moment to congratulate ISRO, the whole nation, and the entire world. This opens the floodgates to research and increases activity in the Southern part of the Moon. India is now one of the four topmost space agencies in the world," said Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan quoted lyrics from his song ‘Chaand Taare’ in movie ‘Yes Boss’ (1997) and hailed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon. “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon."
President Droupadi Murmu described the landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a “momentous and once-in-a-lifetime occasion." She hailed the scientists for making history with the successful lunar landing, which has brought immense pride to India. President Murmu extended her congratulations to ISRO and all those involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, expressing her hopes for even greater achievements in the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said “Chandrayaan-3’s triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians. To new horizons and beyond! Proud moment for India"
Star cricketer Virat Kohli congratulated the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon. “Many congratulations to the Chandrayaan 3 team. You have made the nation proud Jai Hind!"
After a successful soft landing, the rover will descend using a side panel as a ramp from the lander onto the lunar surface. With a mission life of approximately 14 Earth days, the lander and rover will study the lunar surroundings. The lander possesses the ability to softly land at specific lunar sites and deploy the rover, tasked with conducting in-situ chemical analysis and experiments. Both components carry scientific payloads designed for lunar surface exploration.
On the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, BJP President JP Nadda said, “I congratulate all the scientists associated with this mission and the people of the country. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is carving a unique identity for itself in the space sector. This is proving the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mantra true. With this successful landing mission, India has become the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. This is an extraordinary achievement for the country… Out of 89 launch missions by ISRO since its establishment in 1969, 47 space missions have been conducted under the Modi government in the last 9 years. This is double the number of missions launched during the UPA regime…"
ISRO Chief S Somanath, speaking following the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon’s surface, said, “ADITYA-L1 is our next immediate plan. It has already reached Sriharikota. It is planned for September. We went through challenges. The team of Chandrayaan 2 is with us for Chandrayaan-3 as well. The credit goes to them too. The Prime Minister called me and congratulated everyone. He wants us to excel in spacecraft technology."
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated India for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon’s surface. In a post on X, he said, Congratulations ISRO, on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!"
After Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon, the Congress said the space mission is a special pride for all Indians. “The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme. We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.
“We have to check the lander for the rover to emerge, which could take the next few hours or even up to a day, depending on the conditions. Over the next 14 days, we will closely monitor the condition of Chandrayaan 3," stated ISRO Chief S Somanath.
ISRO Chief S Somanath said, “We have achieved most of the goals in the soft landing. We have a very exciting 14 days ahead of us. Each and every person in the country is celebrating the success of the mission. ISRO is planning many more missions in the coming days."
Speaking to CNN-News18 following the “flawless" landing of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, “We are all very jubilant. We were all very confident about the soft landing. We were very sure about it… We were all comfortable with the speed at which it was traveling. We have learned a lot from past experiences. Chandrayaan’s journey started with Chandrayaan 1 and it’s been a journey of many years. Hard work has paid off," He further termed the soft landing on the mooon surface as “flawless landing"
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 following safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said, “I was absolutely confident" that the mission would be a success.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Chandrayaan 3’s historic success and said, “As the world watches Chandrayaan 3 script India’s epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success. This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India’s voyage through the Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi Ji."
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface as “a historic moment for India’. “A giant leap in space exploration! The successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the southern pole of the Moon is a testament to our scientific prowess and unwavering determination. Our nation’s commitment to advancing space technology has led us to become a global leader. Congratulations to ISRO for achieving this remarkable feat and pushing the boundaries of innovation!"
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Chandrayaan 3 mission’s success and said, “With the soft landing of Vikram Lander on Moon’s South Pole, India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration. It is a landmark achievement and momentous occasion for 1.4 billion people as India becomes the first country in the world to land on Moon’s South pole. This success is a testimony to India’s prowess in space technology."
Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra in a post welcomed the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. “From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Jai Hind," he said.
Actor Akshaya Kumar hailed the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history," he said in a X post.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the hitoric touchdown of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon surface and said “Hail our nation’s magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! Our scientists have testified the country’s scientific and technological progress. India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!"
Cheering the ISRO team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on moon. “We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,” he added.
India scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
In a big boost to India’s space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.
With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan’s maiden mission was in 2008.
The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.
The soft-landing took place days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.
The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.
The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface.
(With inputs from PTI)