Chandrayaan-3 Completes 5th Earth Orbit-raising Maneuver; Next Milestone On August 1

Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar mission, is approaching its final phase before departing for the Moon. In a tweet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has “successfully performed" the final orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) from Bengaluru today.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft is now expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will, however, be confirmed after the observations.

The space agency also informed that the next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12am and 1am.

ISRO has announced that the spacecraft will align itself for lunar insertion when this maneuver is over. Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, has been steadily elevating its orbit around Earth, getting ready for its ultimate journey towards the moon.

ISRO’S MOON LANDING PLANS: A SECOND CHANCE AT HISTORY

The Chandrayaan payload, weighing 3,900 kg, comprises a lander, rover, and a propulsion module, which will remain integrated until it reaches the 100 km polar orbit around the moon. During the mission, the rover will solely communicate with the lander.

This mission holds significant importance for future interplanetary endeavors. “A safe landing is crucial for upcoming interplanetary missions. With grand plans for the Moon, India aims to be well-prepared," says Dr. Seetha, a prominent scientist who played a key role in the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) Mangalyaan.

Throughout its mission life of 14 Earth days, equivalent to one Lunar day, the spacecraft will conduct several in-situ experiments. It will examine the thermal properties near the moon’s polar region, measure seismic activity, and endeavor to comprehend the dynamics of the lunar system.

MISSION END AND SCIENTIFIC OBJECTIVES