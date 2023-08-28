'Moon Should be Declared Hindu Rashtra, ShivShakti Point Its Capital': Seer Asks Govt To Pass Resolution

In a bizarre demand, All India Hindu Mahasabha National President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj wants the Indian government to declare the Moon as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed as its capital.

The Hindu seer, in a video message posted on Twitter, asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the Centre to assert its ownership of the earth’s only natural satellite before any ‘terrorist’ can reach the Moon.

“I want India to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtra with a resolution in Parliament," the Chakrapani Maharaj said in a video message.

The seer also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the landing area of Chandrayaan-3 “ShivShakti Point" following the historic landing of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole last week.

“Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra from Parliament, Shiv Shakti Point should be developed as its capital at the landing place of Chandrayaan 3, so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality." he wrote in the caption of the video message.