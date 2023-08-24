Chandrayaan-3 Success Not Just a Milestone for India but for Global Space Research Too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is a milestone not just for the country but for global space research as well, as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her wishes on the historic feat.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Harris said, “Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. It’s an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly."