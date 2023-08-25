Chandrayaan-3: Sidda's 'Exclusion' Sparks BJP-Cong Row, Modi Says 'Asked CM, Dy CM Not to Receive Me'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to return to India after his two-nation visit on Friday, will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka to meet the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on 26 August at around 7:15 AM," according to a PMO statement.

The Prime Minister will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will also receive a briefing about the findings and progress of the space mission, it added.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, ‘Vikram’, touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. The Prime Minister, who joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online from South Africa, will meet and congratulate the ISRO scientists on Saturday.

Moreover, during his visit to Bengaluru, PM Modi will also hold a mega roadshow. Former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka said that the roadshow will be held between Jalahalli Circle to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

“I request the people and party workers to attend the roadshow to congratulate scientists and PM Modi," he said.

PM Modi’s Schedule

In the backdrop of the visit of PM Modi to ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRACK), BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MLAs SR Vishwanath and S Muniraju have visited the center and inspected the campus.

“The invitation is open for all to make the programme successful. If people can come at 5.45 a.m. on Aug 26, they can see PM Modi and ISRO scientists," Ashoka said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that PM Modi would arrive at HAL at 5 am and should be extended a grand welcome. The party workers and people are invited from the Bengaluru Urban District mainly, he said.

BJP and Congress Lock Horns Over Protocols

Hours before the PM’s visit to the ISRO headquarters, a dispute over protocol erupted between the BJP and Congress.

Sources from Karnataka CMO stated that the list of dignitaries to receive the Prime Minister at the HAL airport, as provided by the PMO, excludes the names of the Chief Minister and even the Governor. Only the Chief Secretary and DG are included.

“If the PMO had permitted, we were ready to welcome the PM and accompany him to ISRO as per protocol," said sources from Karnataka CMO.

On Saturday morning, when PM Modi was addressing Bengaluru residents outside HAL airport, he also referred to the protocol war. “I requested chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar not to come and receive me," the prime minister said.

Traffic Advisory Issued

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand held a meeting to discuss about security arrangements with the Additional Police Commissioners, Joint Police Commissioners and DCPs.

After arriving at HAL airport, PM Modi will reach ISRO by road and it has been decided to divert the traffic in Bengaluru on the stretch of the road.