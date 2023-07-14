Chandrayaan-3 Will Firmly Establish India as A Global Player to Reckon With: Jitendra Singh to News18

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will herald India’s quantum leap in the global arena, reiterate the country’s capabilities in indigenous science and technology innovation startups, as well as establish the nation once again very firmly as a global player to reckon with, minister of state in charge of the department of space Jitendra Singh told CNN-News18 in an exclusive conversation.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission that faced challenges during its soft-landing attempt in 2019. The new mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability to safely land and explore the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch at 2.35pm on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

“We learn from each mission. We try to make up the pitfalls, we try to go to the next level," said the minister. “In some sections, it was said that Chandrayaan-2 was a failure. It was not. Being students of science, we are taught to speak with evidence. Even other countries, whether it is the USA or USSR, have hardly been able to land successfully for the first time, so our record is statistically better than theirs. It was not a failure of landing. The landing did happen but the last 12 minutes or so did not happen in the way we had envisaged."

Chandrayaan-3 will target a relatively unexplored site near the south pole of the moon, where scientists hope to find water/ice locked in its perennial cold sub-surface.