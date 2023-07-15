WATCH | Flyer Captures Majestic Chandrayaan-3 Lift Off from Chennai-Dhaka Flight

A window seat in an Indigo flight operating between Chennai and Dhaka turned out to be a great vantage point to capture the liftoff of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 for a lucky passenger on Friday. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

Thousands of spectators who witnessed the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

A passenger aboard Indigo Flight 6E bound for Dhaka from Chennai captured the liftoff of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday as the pilot announced the historical event and asked people to look outside the window.

Advertisement

Co-incidentally, the flight was captured on camera by a person recording the liftoff of Chandrayaan-3 from the ground.

According to ISRO officials, after separating from the rocket, the propulsion module will orbit the earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from the earth moving towards the lunar orbit.