Chandrayan 3: This Surat-based Firm Makes Fire-proof Ceramic Components for Satellite

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 at 2:35 PM from Andhra Pradesh, we take a look at the company that supplied fire-proof ceramic components for the satellite.

Himson Industrial Ceramic supplied “squibs," to ISRO which has been used in Chandrayan.

This ceramic component which is called “squibs," are fire-proof and will not melt even at 3,000 degree Celsius.

Talking to News18, Himson Ceramic’s director Nimesh Bachkaniwala said his company has been producing essential ceramic parts for satellites and space vehicles since 1994.

“Our ceramic components have been used in Chandrayan-1 and Chandrayan-2 and now Chandrayaan-3 is also using these components," he said.

The company has been supplying squibs to ISRO for the last 30 years. The same squibs was used in Chandrayan-2 as well.

What role do Squibs play?

The role of installation and ignition is very important in this. When Chandrayan is launched into space, a huge blast is engineered at its lower part which generates heat which has a temperature of about 3000 degree Celsius. This extremely high temperature may burn the wires and wirings of the launch vehicle.

To safeguard them from such an extremely high temperature, these wires and wirings have ceramic coating and these squibs supplied by Himson company have been used for this only. Squibs safeguards wires and wirings from high temperature.

Bachkaniwala further said that at the time of firing the space shuttle into space, a controlled blast at the rear of the launch vehicle is done which has a temperature of around 3,000 degree Celsius.

“This extremely high temperature may burn the vital wires and wirings if they are not protected. So the squibs supplied by Himson are used for this purpose so that they remain unaffected by extremely high temperatures," he said.