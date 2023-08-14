Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Chardham Yatra Suspended for Two Days Due to Heavy Rains

Chardham Yatra Suspended for Two Days Due to Heavy Rains

As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:56 IST

Dehradun, India

Uttarakhand has been receiving extremely heavy rain lately. (Representative Image/News18)
Uttarakhand has been receiving extremely heavy rain lately. (Representative Image/News18)

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

    The pilgrimage to Chardham — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – was suspended for two days in view of the rains and landslides blocking major highways, officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 14, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 14:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App