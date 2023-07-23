Chhattisgarh: Man Suspected As Police Informant, Killed by Naxals

A villager was allegedly killed by Naxalites in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on being suspected as a police informer on Sunday. The incident took place in Village Rohtad of Narayanpur.

The information about the murder was initially received by the police at the Chotedonagar police station that comes under the district of Narayanpur. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayanpur, Hemsagar Sidar said that the man was killed by the Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer.

A pamphlet issued by the Naxals of Amdai Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was found near the site of the incident. In the pamphlet, the Naxals had accused the deceased Sukka Singh of acting as an agent of the police.

The ASP further added, “Information was received in Chhotedongar under district Narayanpur, that Naxals killed a person named Sukka Singh Kachalam in village Rohtad yesterday late night. In this regard, the police verified the information, and after the verification, it was verified that Sukka Singh Kachalam was killed by Naxalites after they took him to Rohtad forest late at night".

According to the official, the proceedings for post-mortem of the deceased man has been completed and a case has also been registered under various sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against the Naxals at the Chotedonagar police station.

Two Naxal cadres, including a woman was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, in connection with an encounter that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Tiriya village in 2019 that had claimed the lives of six Naxals and one civilian.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kandula Sirisha alias Sirisha alias Padmakka and Duddu Prabhakar alias Duddu alias Ajay. The NIA said that the accused were working for various frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist) or Naxal.