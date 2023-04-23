'Check Weather Forecast...': Uttarakhand Issues Advisory for Kedarnath Yatra Amid Rain, Snowfall

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued an advisory for the Kedarnath Yatra and urged the devotees to take extra care according to weather conditions. Kedarnath Dham witnessed intermittent rain and snowfall in the past few days.

“It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that there was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham on Saturday. “Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather," Kumar added. The peaks around Badrinath and Kedarnath received fresh snowfall earlier this week as well, while the lower areas were lashed by intermittent rain, a PTI report mentioned.

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees on Tuesday, April 25 and the Badrinath temple will be opened on Thursday, April 27.

Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar ensured that the state health department is fully prepared to welcome the pilgrims to the holy shrines.

“Guidelines and SOPs have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also issued directions on online and offline registration of pilgrims for crowd management during the yatra.

According to an ANI report, a total of 6.34 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage as of March 2023, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said.

The Char Dham yatra is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. It is a tour of four holy shrines namely Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

