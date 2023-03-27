Chenab Bridge on Track for Jan 2024 Opening, Says Rail Minister, credits engineers for construction

The highest rail bridge in the world, the Chenab Bridge in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to be fully functional and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Katra-Banihal line on which the bridge is located is ready for opening and will be dedicated to the nation by January 2024.

This section is strategically important as it connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country via rail.

The Chenab Bridge spans 1,315 metres and is 359-metre-high, making it the world’s highest rail bridge. It is built over the Chenab River, connecting Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The “Golden Joint," the last joint in the bridge, was completed in 2022. A track has been laid, and the first-ever track-mounted vehicle trial was conducted in the presence of Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnav.

Advertisement

“The foundation of the bridge is more than half the size of a football field. It was a complex engineering project. The bridge can remain stable during an earthquake of magnitude 8," said Ashwani Vaishnaw, praising the workers at the site.

The Katra-Banihal rail section is the only non-functional section in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. The section, which includes 35 tunnels and 37 bridges, also features the first and only cable-stayed rail bridge in India, the Anji Khad bridge.

“The line should be completed and functional and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by January 2024," said Vaishnaw in an interview with CNN News 18’s Akash Sharma.

With the functioning of this line, the Kashmir Valley will be connected to Jammu and, therefore, the rest of the country via rail. According to the railways, it will be beneficial for businesses across the valley as rail connectivity will reduce travel time.

Additionally, the line will play a crucial role in military movement, which has been dependent on road links until now.

Read all the Latest India News here