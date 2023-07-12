Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Chenchu Lakshmi, The Telangana Tribal Museum, Is A Hub For Artefacts

Chenchu Lakshmi, The Telangana Tribal Museum, Is A Hub For Artefacts

The tribal museum comprises two floors, showcasing a diverse collection of artefacts.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:43 IST

Hyderabad, India

The museum is located in Srisailam, Telangana.
The museum is located in Srisailam, Telangana.

For a unique and enriching experience, look no further than the Chenchu Lakshmi Tribal Museum. Situated near the entrance of Srisailam town, this museum offers a captivating glimpse into the lives of diverse indigenous tribes residing in the Srisailam forests. Named after Chenchu Lakshmi, the consort of Narasimha Swamy, the museum also houses a statue dedicated to her.

The museum provides a valuable opportunity to delve deeper into the lives, practices, and culture of the indigenous tribes. One of the prominent tribes in the Nallamala Hills is the Chenchus, who have made the Nallamala forest their home, living a secluded life away from the outside world. However, with the government’s construction of a concrete road, there have been occasional instances of tribal members interacting with tourists.

The museum is thoughtfully designed to offer visitors an immersive experience of the lifestyles and cultural intricacies of various tribes from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India. It presents a comprehensive pictorial depiction of their homes, daily routines, and livelihoods. The museum features a Girijan store where products collected by the forest-dwelling tribes are sold. This initiative by the department helps promote and support the economic activities of the tribes.

Advertisement

Comprising two floors, the tribal museum showcases a diverse collection of artefacts representing different tribes. Visitors can explore a wide range of objects, including idols of gods, weapons, daily use items, musical instruments, and more.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Adjacent to the museum, a park adorned with dinosaur images, tribal huts, and other attractions add to the overall experience. The museum complex also features a children’s play area. For those interested, a shop within the museum offers locally collected honey, gathered by tribal members and sold by the state government.

    The Chenchu Lakshmi Museum operates from 8:30 AM to 8 PM, allowing ample time for visitors to fully explore its offerings. The entry fee is Rs. 10 per person. Conveniently located approximately 1 km from the Srisailam bus stand, reaching the museum is hassle-free. Visitors can opt to hire locally operated auto rickshaws or travel in their vehicles.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 18:43 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 18:43 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App