Chennai: Businessman, 3 Others Held for Selling Fake Glasses that 'Show People Naked'

Four men were arrested from Chennai for allegedly selling spectacles that they claimed would help the wearer see through clothes, in other words show people naked. The gang, led by a 39-year-old businessman from Bengaluru, put these so-called glasses for sale for Rs 1 crore and were targeting rich businessmen by taking them to a secret location for trials.

According to a report published by Times of India, the accused were identified as R Suriya from Bengaluru and his aides Ghubabib (37), Jithu Jayan (24) and S Irshad (21) from Kerala. Police arrested the four men from a hotel in Kodambakkam.

The TOI report said police arrested the men on a complaint from a trader in Chennai, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by Suriya on a promise to sell him antiques. When the man learnt that Suriya was in the city, he went to visit him to get his money back. Suriya and his aides threatened him with a fake gun, following which the trader lodged a formal complaint. All four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Advertisement

Police said the accused showed their unwitting customers videos of how the spectacles worked and then took them to a secret location to try them out. The gang even paid models to pose nude in a dark room where they held the trials, police added.

Police further said the gang members claimed that they had managed to sell three pairs of spectacles and the leader, Suriya, was onto another plan to sell a “rice pulling vessel" to businessmen that would bring them prosperity. The accused claimed that the vessel was made of copper and iridium, and had special powers on being struck by lightning, police added. They further said the men played on superstitious beliefs held by the businessmen.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here