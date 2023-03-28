Chennai: Communal Harmony on Display as Muslims, Christians Take Part in Padavettamman Temple Consecration

As a celebration of religious harmony in Tamil Nadu, members of the Islam and Christianity communities came together to participate in a ritual of gifting and a procession towards the Sri Padavettamman temple, where the temple’s consecration ceremony was held near Tiruvottiyur in Chennai.

The renowned Padavettamman temple is situated in the KVK Kuppam fishing community, located near the Tiruvottiyur Ennoor Expressway in Chennai. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Sri Padavettamman, who is revered as the guardian deity of the local fishermen.

In 2021, the construction work to expand and renovate the temple began, led by Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar. The renovation was carried out in a contemporary and stunning style, and it was completed successfully. The temple’s Maha Consecration celebration commenced on March 19, after the conclusion of the Tirupani (service).

According to devotees, special pujas were performed in the five yagashalas set up in the temple. Subsequently, on March 26, the temple priests performed the Maha Consecration ceremony for Goddess Padavettamman, Lord Vinayagar, Lord Murugan and Raja Gopuram, and poured holy water on the gathering devotees.

As a symbol of religious harmony, Muslims and Christians marched towards the temple in a procession during the consecration event and participated in gifting rituals to pay respects to Goddess Padavettamman, generating an enormous amount of excitement among the devotees.

