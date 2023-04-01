Home » India » Chennai: Kalakshetra Dance Instructor Booked for Sexual Harassment, Students Call of Protest ‘For Now’

Chennai: Kalakshetra Dance Instructor Booked for Sexual Harassment, Students Call of Protest ‘For Now’

The action against the dance teacher came on a complaint from a former student, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured of action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly.

Students have accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in Kalakshetra (News18 Tamil Photo)
Police has booked a dance instructor of the city-based Kalakshetra Foundation for alleged sexual harassment, following which the agitating students have called off their protest.

The students said they were calling off the protest “for now", even as some of them accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in the institution, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari had also held inquiries with students on the matter earlier.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

