Chennai: Man, 22, Hacked to Death by Three Drunk Men Over Biryani Order | ON CAM

A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a gang in a drunken brawl over Biryani outside an eatery in Chennai on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Balaji, used to work at a private company in Chennai and had gone to an eatery near the Mannurpet bus stop with his friends to have dinner.

After Balaji and his friends placed the order for Biryani, three drunk men, who had also ordered the dish from the same shop, picked up a fight with him as the shop owner handed the food to them first.

The argument escalated and the three drunk men attacked Balaji with sickles. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.