Chennai Rain Forces Schools to Shut; Biparjoy Remnants To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall in MP

Several parts of India have been witnessing heavy rainfall even as monsoon this year being sluggish till now and some states being in the grip of severe heatwave. While Delhi-NCR woke up to rain today, it has been pouring in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting schools in several districts to declare holiday.

As per IMD, widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. Meenambakkam recorded 137.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am of Sunday to 5.30 am today.

Due to the heavy rain and prediction of more showers, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts for today.

In other rain-related news, remnants of cyclone Biparjoy, the storm over Arabian Sea that hit Gujarat on June 15 and moved towards Rajasthan then, is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow, IMD said.

Track Latest Rain News:

Pouring in Chennai, Schools Shut:

A holiday has been declared in schools of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and some other districts of the state after overnight heavy rainfall. Apart from Chennai, holida has been declared for schools in Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Vellore also.

Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. Social media was flooded with visuals of the rainfall in Chennai.

An independent weather blogger from Chennai said in a tweet that a fresh batch of thunderstorms moving across Chennai coast may bring intense spell of rain over the city.

What’s Up In The Northeast

Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, officials said Sunday. The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said.

The Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged, the officials said.

In Assam, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert, predicting very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam in the next five days. The warning comes at a time when Assam is witnessing the first wave of flood this year due to incessant rain across the state in the last few days.

Delhi-NCR Wake Up to Rainfall

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

5 Dead in Rajasthan Due in Rain-related Incidents: Report

Five people have reportedly died in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours in rain-related incidents due to heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy. Three of the five deaths occurred in Barmer, including two kids who drowned in a pond and a 45-year-old man who lost his life in a similar way, a TOI report said.

In another incident in Rajasthan’s Salumber, a man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill, the report said.

Another child drowned in Jaisalmer.

Cyclone Biparjoy Brings Rain in Rajasthan; Flood-like Situation in 3 Districts

Several areas of Rajasthan have been witnessing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall triggered by the movement of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ that made landfall in Gujarat coast on June 15 and left a trail of destruction with over 1,000 villages without power. Prompt rescue operations, however, prevented loss of lives.

Rajasthan’s three districts — Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer — are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy. No loss of human life and livestock was reported so far, he said.

According to the meteorological department, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour in the morning.

Meanwhile, IMD said western Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive “extremely heavy rainfall" once the rainfall in Rajasthan due to cyclone remnant decreases from tomorrow.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD’s Senior Scientist said, “The cyclone remnant is prevailing over northwest Rajasthan, it is a well-marked low-pressure area as of now…Rainfall will decrease in east Rajasthan from tomorrow but it will continue as very heavy rainfall."

“West MP is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall which will decrease gradually. Southwest UP is also likely to experience heavy rainfall in next 2 days. Delhi-NCR is also receiving rainfall. This will continue for 2 days…Heatwave scenario will continue for 2 days and decrease thereafter…" he added.

Before Onset of Monsoon, Gujarat’s Kutch Region Gets Season’s 63% Rainfall

Gujarat’s Kutch region, which shares border with Pakistan and is an arid region considered drought-prone, has been receiving heavy rain this year which has further escalated due to the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy which hit the region on June 15.

Even as Southwest monsoon is yet to set on Gujarat, this arid Kutch region has already received 63 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19, the highest rainfall so far in the state. Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rainfall to most parts of Kutch region and some parts of Saurashtra region.

According to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA)’s rainfall data, Gujarat has received 10.18 per cent of its average annual rainfall as on June 19 of which Kutch has received 63.32 per cent, North Gujarat 20.28 per cent, Saurashtra 15.19 per cent, east central four per cent and South Gujarat has received one per cent of its average annual rainfall till now.

The heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat brought smiles on the faces of farmers as they started sowing seeds on their farms.