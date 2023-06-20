Rain to Continue in Tamil Nadu, Schools May be Shut; Other States Face Heatwave, Health Minister Steps in

Schools in Chennai and some other districts will remain on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department. The IMD has predicted downpour in the next three hours in Tamil Nadu’s capital, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

News agency ANI stated that the IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Thiravallur, Claennai, Kancheepurani and Chengalpattu districts.

“Convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu. Kanchipuram and Thituvallur districts during the past two hours have caused intense thunderstorms with moderate rain in any areas of these districts," the IMD said.

According to local reports, at 4 am, the maximum rainfall recorded at Chennai’s Meenambakkam in the last 24 hours was 16 cm.Taramani, Alandur received 14 cm of rain, Sembarambakkam received 13 cm of rain and Anna University received 10 cm of rain.

Issuing a yellow alert, the Met department has said that waterlogging, traffic jams, road blockage, falling of trees, increase in water levels of rivers and lakes are likely to happen due to the rain.

Are Schools Closed in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Today?

Schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts were closed on Monday due to the heavy rainfall across the state. The institutes are expected to remain shut on Tuesday as well. However, parents are advised to check with the school authorities.

The IMD has predicted rainfall in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Tiruchi, till Tuesday. Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai on Sunday night.

Rain Prediction for Other States

Other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, are also expected to receive rainfall. The IMD has forecast bouts of heavy to very heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan on Tuesday, and heavy downpour on Wednesday.

For northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, the Met department has said that light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rain over adjoining areas are likely on Tuesday. This weather activity will be followed by extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In the eastern part of India, the IMD has said that isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over northeast states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is expected during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Odisha from Wednesday till Friday.

