Chennai to Puducherry Brewery Bus Tour to Start Soon

Union Territory of Puducherry is gearing up to introduce the Hop on Brewery Tour Bus, a one-day round trip from Chennai to Puducherry on weekends, to attract more visitors, particularly those interested in exploring local alcoholic beverages.

The inaugural journey, organized by Catamaran Brewing Company, is scheduled for April 22.

Puducherry, a popular tourist destination in South India, boasts a distinctive urban architectural style. The former French colony is well-known for its affordable alcohol compared to other states.

Advertisement

Visitors to Puducherry can find alcoholic beverages from various Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, and countries like France, Italy, Germany, and Japan.

Catamaran Brewing Company, established in 2021, operates a small-scale brewery in the city center. Customers can choose from over eight different types of beer, all reportedly made without chemicals, using ingredients such as wheat, barley, guava, cashew, mango, jackfruit, Seeraga Samba rice, conch flower, hibiscus flower, coriander leaves, and Nannari juice.

The complete package, including beer and food, is priced at Rs 3,000, according to Catamaran.

Rangaraj Narayanasamy, a business partner, stated that the company will offer a guided tour of their microbrewery, followed by two hours of unlimited beer service and a sumptuous three-course meal.

Advertisement

Depending on their interests, tourists will also visit one or more renowned Puducherry Union Territory attractions before arriving at Catamaran, where they can see “live beer production" and sample it alongside traditional cuisine.

The bus will operate on Saturdays and Sundays, departing from a location in Chennai around 10:30 am and returning no later than 9:00 pm.

Advertisement

Sources clarified that beer will not be served on the bus, as doing so would violate the law, addressing a misconception that arose after the company promoted the “Beer Bus" initiative on social media. The beverage will be available at the Puducherry brewery. The company has partnered with a luxury bus provider to charter an air-conditioned Volvo bus, accommodating over 35 tourists per group.

The primary target audience for the initiative reportedly includes IT professionals and MNC employees. Catamaran has established different pricing tiers for beer drinkers, abstainers, and children accompanying an adult.

“Catamaran also offers speciality mocktails, food, and non-alcoholic beverages," Rangaraj noted. He added that Catamaran plans to expand the tour to cover more major cities and might extend operations to include holidays and midweek dates, depending on demand.

Read all the Latest India News here