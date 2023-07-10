Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Chhattisgarh: 3 Children Fall into Well While Plucking Fruits from Tree, Drown

Prima facie, it seems the children — an eight-year-old girl, her five-year-old brother and their cousin aged four — were plucking guavas from a tree adjacent to the well in the vegetable garden of their house

July 10, 2023

The incident took place on Sunday in Charauda village. (Representational: PTI)
Three children from a family in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district fell into a well while plucking fruits from a tree and drowned, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Charauda village under Arang police station limits, an official said.

Prima facie, it seems the children — an eight-year-old girl, her five-year-old brother and their cousin aged four — were plucking guavas from a tree adjacent to the well in the vegetable garden of their house, he said.

While they were climbing on the tree, its branch broke and the children fell into the well, the official said.

When their grandmother found a net cover on the open well broken and snapped tree branch lying there, she alerted other family members, the official said.

Later, he said the three bodies were fished out from the well.

    • After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the official said.

    He added that an accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on into the incident.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

