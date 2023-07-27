Trends :Weather TodayManipur NewsSeema Haider PM ModiI.N.D.I.A
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: 8 Wagons, Brake Van of Goods Train Derailed; No Injuries

Chhattisgarh: 8 Wagons, Brake Van of Goods Train Derailed; No Injuries

The incident took place around 3 pm at Akaltara railway station yard on the Mumbai-Howrah route when the empty freight train was heading to Korba from Bilaspur

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 20:32 IST

Janjgir-Champa, India

No injuries were reported in the incident but the movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai up and down line was disrupted. (Representational Image: AFP/File)
No injuries were reported in the incident but the movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai up and down line was disrupted. (Representational Image: AFP/File)

Eight wagons and the brake van of a goods train were derailed at Akaltara railway station of Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday, railway officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident but the movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai up and down line was disrupted, they said.

A brake van is a coach from which the guard can apply the brakes.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Akaltara railway station yard on the Mumbai-Howrah route when the empty freight train was heading to Korba from Bilaspur, they said.

Eight rear wagons and the brake van got decoupled from the train and derailed causing damage to tracks and OHE (overhead equipment) line poles, officials said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • A team of railway officials from Bilaspur and Korba were sent to the spot and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, a railway official said.

    “The exact cause behind the incident will be ascertained after a probe," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 27, 2023, 20:32 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 20:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App