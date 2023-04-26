Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Updates: Pressure Bomb Used, Sources Say; Centre Assures All Help to CM Baghel

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 22:05 IST
Dantewada, India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which 10 police personnel and a driver were killed.
The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.
In a statement issued here, Mann described the attack as a dastardly act, aimed at creating panic in the minds of people.
This inhuman and barbaric act should be condemned by one and all in the strongest words, said Mann.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel cancelled his visit to Karnataka. He was scheduled to be there for election campaigning. He will visit Dantewada to pay tribute to the slain jawans and take stock of the situation there, ANI reported.
The Naxal ambush on Wednesday has highlighted what is seen as the last major challenge for security forces in Chhattisgarh - foiling Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks in the forested tri-junction in Bastar region.
Security officials cite the lack of foolproof technology to detect IEDs and the increasing desperation of Naxals, who are avoiding direct combat with the forces involved in operations to completely stamp out LWE violence in the state, for such incidents.
In an unfortunate incident, 10 policemen and a driver were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. The blast took place under the Aranpur police station area around 1 pm when a team of the District Reserve Guard was returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs. READ MORE
Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said it is high time for enhancing interstate joint operation and searching.
Bhubaneswar: High alert has been sounded in three districts of Odisha after 10 security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, today.
Chhattisgarh-bordering districts Malkangiri, Koraput, Bargard , Nuapada and Nabarangpur have been put on high alert after the incident, informed Sanjeeb Panda,Director Intelligence of Odisha Police .
Combing operation, checking and frisking of vehicles have been intensified in the districts, said Director Intelligence of Odisha Police .
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the Naxal attack in Dantewada.
CM Baghel said that sacrifice of jawans, who were killed in the Naxal attack in Dantewada, will not go in vain. He said Naxalism will be uprooted.
The IED blast in Dantewada district revived memories of the last major attack at Sukma in April 2021, in which 22 security personnel were killed in a gunfight with Maoists. READ MORE
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain expressed condolences on the Naxal attack and said France stands in solidarity with India.
The Congress on Wednesday condoled the killing of 10 police personnel and a driver in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi calling it a cowardly act.
Ten policemen, returning from an anti-Maoist operation, were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Wednesday, officials said.
Kharge termed the attack “cowardly" and said the Congress government in the state is fighting Naxalism and will win this battle.
“The martyrdom of our 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans and a driver in a cowardly attack in an anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. Humble tributes to the bravehearts. We are with the bereaved families," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.
Following is the timeline of major Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh.
April 2021: Twenty two security personnel killed in gunfight with Naxals in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts.
March 2018: Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Sukma district.
February 18, 2018: Two Chhattisgarh police personnel killed in a gun-battle with Naxals at Bhejji in Sukma.
April 24, 2017: 24 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma.
March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma.
March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma district.
February 28, 2014: Six police officials killed in Maoists’ attack in Dantewada district.
May 25, 2013: 25 leaders from the Congress party, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, killed in Maoist attack in Darbha valley.
June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Narayanpur district.
May 8, 2010: Eight CRPF personnel killed after Naxals carry out an explosion of a bullet-proof vehicle in Bijapur district.
April 6, 2010: Maoists kill 75 CRPF personnel in ambush in Dantewada district.
September 4, 2009: Maoists kill four villagers in Bijapur district.
July 27, 2009: Six persons killed after Naxals trigger landmine in Dantewada district.
July 18, 2009: Villager killed by Naxals in Bastar district.
(PTI)
PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. “I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a tweet.
A few days ago, Naxals in Chhattisgarh had in a letter threatened to attack the security forces, who, they claimed, were exploiting the locals and creating problems for them.
Clearly, the attack on CRPF personnel on the Aranpur road in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday showed that the warning was ignored and no Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was followed in the combing operation. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to security personnel who were killed in the Naxal attack in Dantewada.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemned the blast carried out by Naxals in Dantewada.
Sources said a team from the NSG bomb data centre is likely to go to Chhatisgarh.
Sources said a pressure bomb was used to attack the patrolling party in Dantewada.
The first images showed the impact of IED blast by Naxals that killed 10 jawans and 1 civilian in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. The entire portion of road was blown off.
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that patrolling party which was attacked in Dantewada was returning after a search operation. He said that the officials received secret information was received about presence of Naxals.
IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said the bodies of 10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver who lost their lives in the Naxal attack are being evacuated from the spot.
The first photo from the Dantewada Naxal attack site surfaced.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the Dantewada Naxal attack. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the Naxal attack in Dantewada and paid his tribute to jawans who lost their lives.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.
Following the Naxal attack, a combing operation has been launched by paramilitary personnel and local police launched in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
After the Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said they will not be spared.
“There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared," he said.
At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. A Team of DRG was returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans and the driver.
While the number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities, it could rise further, sources added.
Last week, Naxals threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told News18 that it was an IED blast, adding that a team has been sent for rescue operations in the area which has been receiving rain also.
Reacting to reports of the IED attack by Naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”
Read all the Latest India News here