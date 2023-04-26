Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Updates: Pressure Bomb Used, Sources Say; Centre Assures All Help to CM Baghel

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which 10 police personnel and a driver were killed.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.

In a statement issued here, Mann described the attack as a dastardly act, aimed at creating panic in the minds of people.

This inhuman and barbaric act should be condemned by one and all in the strongest words, said Mann.