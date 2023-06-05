2 CRPF Personnel Injured in Suspected IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Three personnel of the CRPF were injured in a pressure IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Monday. The injured jawans were being airlifted to Raipur.

The pressure IED blast took place between Pushnar and Hiroli in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, leaving the three jawans have been injured.

The injured jawans are Constable (CT) Amit kirtaniya, CT Ripan Kumar sahoo and CT Vishal Kumar.

This comes over a month after 10 police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada.

The blast on April 26 was carried out using an IED containing an estimated 40 kg of explosive material. This was the biggest strike by Naxalites on security forces in the state in the last two years.

The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from state capital Raipur. The deceased security personnel belonged to District Reserve Guard (DRG)- an anti-Naxal unit of the state police.

Out of the 10 deceased personnel, eight were residents of Dantewada district while one each belonged to neighbouring Sukma and Bijapur district. Some of them had joined the force after quitting Naxalism.