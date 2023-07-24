Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Held for Alleged Irregularities in Cooperative Bank in Durg

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested on Monday for alleged involvement in irregularities to the tune of Rs 15 crore in a cooperative bank in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Pritpal Belchandan was held in connection with irregularities to the tune of Rs 15 crore during his tenure as chief of Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank here between 2014 to 2020, he said.

In March 2021, then chief executive officer of Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank Durg Pankaj Sodhi had lodged a complaint at Durg police station claiming Belchandan and some others had caused a loss of Rs 14.89 crore to the bank and the government, he said.