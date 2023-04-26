Chhattisgarh Blast Brings Back Memories of 2021 Sukma | Here’s a List of Major Naxal Attacks

Ten policemen and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday. The incident revived memories of the last major attack at Sukma in April 2021, in which 22 security personnel were killed in a gunfight.

The last Maoist attack in the state took place this year between February 25 and 27, in which a personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in a pressure IED blast. After that, seven security personnel and an army soldier were killed in an ambush in the same week.

Sukma district has long been the epicentre of Maoist activity with at least eight major incidents in the last 10 years. In 2017, itself, there were two major attacks in which a total of 36 CRPF personnel were killed. But 2013 was the year in which Naxalites carried out what was, perhaps, one of their boldest attacks by killing 25 Congress leaders, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, in Darbha valley.

Advertisement

The last major attack in Dantewada district, however, took place on April 6, 2010, in which Naxals killed 75 CRPF personnel in an ambush. There were three major attacks in the district in 2014 and 2015. In February 2014, six policemen were killed in the district and, in April 2015, Maoists killed seven jawans and blew up an anti-landmine vehicle.

In 2010, Naxalites carried out three back-to-back major attacks, including the one in Dantewada. In June 2010, they killed 26 CRPF jawans in an ambush in Narayanpur district. In May 2010, they carried out a blast in a bulletproof vehicle in Bijapur district killing eight CRPF personnel.

As details of the Dantewada attack emerged, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation. He also assured the chief minister of all possible help. Officials said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to blow up a goods van in which security personnel were travelling.

Advertisement

Here is a timeline of major Maoist attacks, in which security personnel were killed:

April 2021: 22 security personnel killed in Terram jungles in a gunfight with Naxals, along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts

Advertisement

March 21, 2020: 17 security personnel of the Chhattisgarh police, including 12 from the District Reserve Guards and five others from the STF, killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma

March 2018: Nine CRPF personnel killed in IED blast in Sukma district

February 18, 2018: Two Chhattisgarh cops killed in a gun battle with Naxalites at Bhejji in Sukma

April 24, 2017: 24 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma. At least 10 to 12 Maoists were also killed in return fire. The CRPF jawans were from the 74th battalion stationed at the Burkapal camp.

Advertisement

March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in Naxal attack in Sukma. When the incident took place, more than a hundred CRPF members were on site to provide security for a group working on a road. When the troops moved towards defensive positions in response to the first heavy fire, they tripped on IEDs, which caused a series of explosions

April 13, 2015: Maoists struck three times in less than 72 hours, killing seven jawans and blowing up a Chhattisgarh police anti-landmine vehicle in Dantewada district. The blast took place at Cholnar-Kirnadul road when security personnel were patrolling along a road construction site

Advertisement

April 11, 2015: Seven members of Chhattisgarh’s elite special task force (STF) killed and 10 others wounded in a Maoist ambush in Bastar. A two-hour gun battle followed when the STF squad was out for security operations

December 1, 2014: At least 14 CRPF personnel killed, including two officers, and several others injured in an ambush in Sukma. Six Maoists were also killed in the encounter

March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel killed in Maoist attack in Sukma district. One civilian was also killed in gunfire. A joint team of CRPF and police, consisting of about 50 personnel divided into two platoons, were on their way from Tongpal village to Jheeram valley when they were ambushed by at least 100 Naxalites

February 28, 2014: Six police officials, including a sub-inspector, killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada district

November 23, 2013: Maoist ambush in Bijapur district resulted in the deaths of four CRPF jawans and serious injuries to three others. The attack took place when a CRPF team was leaving with medicines, clothes and toys for villagers

May 25, 2013: 25 leaders from the Congress, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, killed in Maoist attack in Darbha valley. A battalion of Naxalites attacked the convoy of Congress leaders in the hilly area of Bastar district when they were returning from Sukma after an election rally. Then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and former union minister Vidyacharan Shukla were also killed in the attack

June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Naxalite ambush in Narayanpur district

May 8, 2010: Eight CRPF personnel killed after Naxals carry out an explosion in a bulletproof vehicle in Bijapur district

April 6, 2010: Maoists kill 75 CRPF personnel in ambush in Dantewada district.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here