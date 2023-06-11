Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC Bank Branch in Durg; None Hurt

Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC Bank Branch in Durg; None Hurt

Furniture, electronic equipment, and documents in the premises were destroyed in the blaze, Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:57 IST

Durg, India

Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged (Credits: Reuters/Representative)
Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged (Credits: Reuters/Representative)

A fire broke out at a branch of a private sector bank in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The blaze erupted at the HDFC Bank’s branch in Patan block around 9 am, an official said. Two vehicles of the fire brigade were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

top videos
  • Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception | Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
  • Deepika Reciprocates Vin Diesel's Love, Visits House Site With Ranveer | The Archies New Poster
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • Furniture, electronic equipment, and documents in the premises were destroyed in the blaze, Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre said.

    Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged, he said. While the exact cause for the fire is yet to be determined, it is suspected that a short circuit may have led to the blaze, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 11, 2023, 14:57 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 14:57 IST
    Read More