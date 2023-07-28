Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Govt Teacher Suspended for `forcing Students to Give Massage'

Chhattisgarh: Govt Teacher Suspended for `forcing Students to Give Massage'

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 17:57 IST

Jashpur, India

The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused. (Representative image)
The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused. (Representative image)

A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused. He was suspended after the Block Education Officer submitted a report, the DEO said.

    The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 28, 2023, 17:57 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 17:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App