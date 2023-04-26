10 Jawans, One Civilian Killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack; Pressure Bomb Used | Top Points

At least 10 jawans and a civilian were killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday.

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Dantewada. A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans and the driver.

The blast took place under Aranpur police station area between 1 pm to 1:30 pm when a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," the prime minister tweeted.

The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

“The Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) carrying ten DRG jawans was blown up between Aranpur and Sameli villages. All ten jawans and the civilian driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot," the IGP said.

The MUV had been rented by the security personnel, said another official.

Here are the important points on the dastardly attack:

The blast was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing an estimated 40 kg of explosive material. Around 150 meter-long wire connected to the trigger of the command IED was recovered.

The explosion created a nearly 10-feet deep crater, splitting the road and completely destroying the vehicle.

Sources said a pressure bomb was used to attack the patrolling party in Dantewada.

This was the biggest strike by the Maoists on the security forces in the state in the last two years.

On Wednesday morning, there was an exchange of fire between the patrolling team and Naxals near Nahadi village, around seven km from Aranpur, following which two suspected Naxals were held, an official said.

The official said security personnel were subsequently returning to their base in a convoy of vehicles. There was a gap of around 100-150 meters between vehicles, and the Naxals targeted the second vehicle in the convoy, he said. The MUV was completely destroyed while bodies covered with plastic sheets were also seen.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the fight against Naxalism was in its last phase, and the Naxals will not be spared under any circumstances. We will work in a coordinated way and eliminate Naxalism, he added. The CM held a high-level meeting to review the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation. He also assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

Security officials cite the lack of foolproof technology to detect IEDs and the increasing desperation of Naxals, who are avoiding direct combat with the forces involved in operations to completely stamp out LWE violence in the state, for such incidents.

The Odisha government sounded a high alert in three districts- Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur- bordering Chhattisgarh following the Naxal attack in Dantewada.

(With PTI inputs)

