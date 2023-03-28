Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Two BSF Personnel Hurt in IED Blast in Kanker District

Chhattisgarh: Two BSF Personnel Hurt in IED Blast in Kanker District

The incident occurred near the BSF camp at Chilparas, around 120 km from Kanker, under Koyalibeda police station limits

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 13:30 IST

Raipur, India

CNN-News18 has learnt that the BSF plans to procure and deploy more anti-drone mechanisms in the next two months. (News18)
CNN-News18 has learnt that the BSF plans to procure and deploy more anti-drone mechanisms in the next two months. (News18)

Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured on Tuesday morning when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said.

The incident occurred near the BSF camp at Chilparas, around 120 km from Kanker, under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of BSF was out on a road security operation, a senior official said.

The injured jawans were shifted to a local hospital in Koyalibeda, he said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area, he added.

On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) assistant platoon commander was killed in a pressure IED blast in Bijapur district of the state.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 28, 2023, 13:30 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 13:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!