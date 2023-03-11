Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Two Held, Five Minors Detained for Throwing Religious Posters into Holi Bonfire

Chhattisgarh: Two Held, Five Minors Detained for Throwing Religious Posters into Holi Bonfire

A mob protested at the site during the day demanding strict action against the accused after some of the CTV footage went viral on social media

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 00:03 IST

Raipur, India

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday
The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday (File image/News18)

Two men were arrested and five minors were detained on Friday for allegedly tearing religious posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Krishnanagar area under Gudhiyari police station limits and has been captured by CCTV cameras at the site, he said.

“In the CCTV footage, some persons can be seen tearing these flex posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire. Two men in the 18-19 age group were arrested and five minor boys were detained on Friday," he said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention), and further probe is underway, he said.

A mob protested at the site during the day demanding strict action against the accused after some of the CCTV footage went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 11, 2023, 00:03 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 00:03 IST
