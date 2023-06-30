Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Surrender Before Police in Sukma

Two Naxalites involved in incidents of violence surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, an official said on Friday.

Uika Malla, a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), and militia member Sodi Hunga turned themselves in before the police and CRPF officials on Thursday, citing disappointment with “inhuman" and “hollow" Maoist ideology, the senior official said.

The duo had been involved in several incidents of violence in the Jagargunda and Kistaram areas of the district for a long time, he said.