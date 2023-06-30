Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Surrender Before Police in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Surrender Before Police in Sukma

Uika Malla, a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), and militia member Sodi Hunga turned themselves in before the police and CRPF officials on Thursday

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST

Sukma, India

The surrendered men told the police that they were “impressed” by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom.' (Representational Image/@ANI)
The surrendered men told the police that they were “impressed” by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom.' (Representational Image/@ANI)

Two Naxalites involved in incidents of violence surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, an official said on Friday.

Uika Malla, a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), and militia member Sodi Hunga turned themselves in before the police and CRPF officials on Thursday, citing disappointment with “inhuman" and “hollow" Maoist ideology, the senior official said.

The duo had been involved in several incidents of violence in the Jagargunda and Kistaram areas of the district for a long time, he said.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The surrendered men told the police that they were “impressed" by the district police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn or new beginning), the official said.

    The duo will be provided facilities as per the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App