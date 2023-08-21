Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress MLA Injured as Man Attacks Her with Knife in Rajnandgaon

Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu suffered injuries after a man, who was allegedly inebriated, attacked her with a knife in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said. The accused, identified as Khileshwar, has been taken into custody, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Jodhara village under Dongargaon police station limits when Sahu, who represents Khujji assembly seat in the district, was attending a public function, according to police.

As per preliminary information, Sahu was on the stage when a man, who was allegedly drunk, attacked her with a knife, a senior police official said.