Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite Gunned Down in Kanker Encounter

A woman Naxalite was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, a police official said. The gunfight took place at around 7 am in the forest near Binagunda village under Chhotebethiya police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

“The operation was launched on Sunday based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite leaders belonging to the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division (RKB) and 20 to 25 armed cadres. Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the 132nd battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation," the IG said. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of an unidentified woman Naxalite clad in ‘uniform’ was found along with a .303 rifle close by, he said, adding a search operation was continuing at the site.

