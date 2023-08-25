Chhattisgarh: Worker Found Hanging at NTPC's Plant in Raigarh; Family Alleges Murder

A 28-year-old worker was found hanging at a plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Central public sector undertaking (PSU), in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

Following the incident, the man’s family stated a protest in front of the plant alleging that he had been murdered, they said.

Dani Ram Gupta was found hanging from the stairs of a water tank in the coal handling unit of the NTPC’s LARA Super Thermal Power Plant in Pusaur on Thursday evening, an official said.

Gupta, a native of Kodpali area, had been a contractual worker at the plant for the last three years, he said.