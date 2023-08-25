Trends :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Worker Found Hanging at NTPC's Plant in Raigarh; Family Alleges Murder

Chhattisgarh: Worker Found Hanging at NTPC's Plant in Raigarh; Family Alleges Murder

A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 21:21 IST

Raigarh, India

The worker was found hanging from the stairs of a water tank in the coal handling unit of the NTPC’s LARA Super Thermal Power Plant in Pusaur on Thursday evening. (Representative Image)
The worker was found hanging from the stairs of a water tank in the coal handling unit of the NTPC's LARA Super Thermal Power Plant in Pusaur on Thursday evening. (Representative Image)

A 28-year-old worker was found hanging at a plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Central public sector undertaking (PSU), in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

Following the incident, the man’s family stated a protest in front of the plant alleging that he had been murdered, they said.

Dani Ram Gupta was found hanging from the stairs of a water tank in the coal handling unit of the NTPC’s LARA Super Thermal Power Plant in Pusaur on Thursday evening, an official said.

Gupta, a native of Kodpali area, had been a contractual worker at the plant for the last three years, he said.

    • A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

    Gupta’s family members, however, claimed that he was behaving normally till 5 pm on Thursday and alleged that he was murdered and then hanged.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 25, 2023, 21:21 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 21:21 IST
