Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC Against Netflix Series, Alleges Infringement of 'Personality Rights'

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stop the release of the Netflix series “Scoop" based on journalist Jyotirmoy Dey murder case. The HC, however, sent a notice to the concerned filmmakers and others in the matter and asked them to file a reply. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 7.

Jailed gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan on Thursday moved to the Bombay High Court against the makers of the Netflix series “Scoop" for allegedly defaming him and infringing his personality rights. Releasing today, “Scoop" is based on a book by Jigna Vora on the Jyotirmoy Dey murder case.

Rajan claimed that the contents of the movie are false, misleading, and deceptive and the makers intend to create sensation and obtain profits by using his name and image.

According to a PTI report, Rajan, in his plea also sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers of the series, including Hansal Mehta and Netflix Entertainment Services India, from infringement of his personality rights.

“Moreover, the defendants (makers of the series) herein are also maligning the image of the plaintiff in the public eye by linking him to a false concocted storyline, with the intention to commercially benefit from the same, which amounts to defamation," the plea filed by Rajan said.

He further sought damages of Re 1 to be paid to him or for the makers to use the money earned through the telecast of the trailer for “public good or upliftment of the society".

A vacation bench of the high court is likely to hear the plea on Friday, June 9.

Jyotirmoy Dey Murder

Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was murdered in June 2011. Rajan and 11 others, including journalist Jigna Vora, were accused in the case. In May 2018, Rajan and eight others were convicted, while Vora was acquitted.

The six-episode-long Netflix series is based on Vora’s 2019 jail memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison".