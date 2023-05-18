CM Eknath Shinde Directs Traffic Police Above 55 to Not be Assigned Road Duty in Hot Conditions

Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai has been sizzling from rising mercury. (PTI/File)
Mumbai has been sizzling from rising mercury. (PTI/File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday issued instructions stating that traffic police officers above the age of 55 should not be assigned road duty.

In a directive addressed to Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, Shinde emphasized the importance of providing shade and drinking water to traffic policemen working on the roads under the scorching sun. “If necessary, additional funds will be allocated from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund," added Shinde.

According to a TOI report, officials said while traveling from Thane to Mumbai, Shinde encountered traffic police officers performing their duties under the intense heat of the sun, which led him to take this decision.

The report added that the CM observed that numerous senior personnel were carrying out their duties under the scorching sun. Recognizing their vulnerability, the Chief Minister promptly contacted the police commissioner and instructed that individuals above the age of 55 should not be assigned road duty in such hot conditions.

first published: May 18, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 11:44 IST
