Child Injured During Drunken Brawl Between Parents In Kollam

A child suffered serious injuries allegedly during a brawl between its drunken parents in the southern Kerala district, Kollam last night, police said on Monday.

Police said Tamil Nadu native Murukan (40) was arrested after the one-and-a-half-year-old child got injured during the brawl with his wife, Mariyamma (23).

"The child, who suffered serious injuries, has been shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram," Kollam East police said.