Home » India » Child Injured During Drunken Brawl Between Parents In Kollam

Child Injured During Drunken Brawl Between Parents In Kollam

An investigation has been launched to assert whether the child was hurt accidentally or was thrown to the ground intentionally

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:56 IST

Kollam, India

The one-and-a-half-year-old suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
The one-and-a-half-year-old suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

A child suffered serious injuries allegedly during a brawl between its drunken parents in the southern Kerala district, Kollam last night, police said on Monday.

Police said Tamil Nadu native Murukan (40) was arrested after the one-and-a-half-year-old child got injured during the brawl with his wife, Mariyamma (23).

"The child, who suffered serious injuries, has been shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram," Kollam East police said.

    • Police have recorded the arrest of Murukan, while Mariyamma is under police custody.

    They said an investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain whether the child got injured after being thrown to the ground or fell accidentally.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 14:56 IST
