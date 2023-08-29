Child Marriages Increased After COVID-Induced Lockdown: Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief

Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar has said the number of child marriages in the state increased after lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chakankar said 37 child marriages were stopped in Latur alone, and cases were registered in connection with two of these incidents.

She, however, did not give figures or a timeframe in connection with her statement on child marriages increasing in Maharashtra. The gram sabhas must pass resolutions to strictly curb child marriages and action must be taken against all those involved, including units that print wedding invites for them, she said.