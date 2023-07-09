Child Run Over by Truck in Uttar Pradesh

A three-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck here, police said on Sunday. The child identified as Priyanshu was crossing the road with his maternal grandmother when the accident took place on Saturday evening, SHO, Kotwali, Devendra Singh said.
The body has been sent for postmortem.
first published: July 09, 2023, 08:37 IST
last updated: July 09, 2023, 08:37 IST