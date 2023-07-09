Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Child Run Over by Truck in Uttar Pradesh

The child identified as Priyanshu was crossing the road with his maternal grandmother when the accident took place on Saturday evening, SHO, Kotwali, Devendra Singh said

The body has been sent for postmortem.(Representational Image/PTI)
A three-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck here, police said on Sunday. The child identified as Priyanshu was crossing the road with his maternal grandmother when the accident took place on Saturday evening, SHO, Kotwali, Devendra Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

