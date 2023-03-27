Childbearing, Child Care a Choice, Women Should Not be Punished for It: CJI Chandrachud

Dr DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, stated that negative preconceptions of women made it tougher for them to be recruited when he discussed the low number of women in the legal profession. He noted that for every 50,000 male enrolments in Tamil Nadu, there were only 5,000 women. These numbers were comparable across the nation.

The CJI spoke at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for additional court structures on the premises of the District Court in Madurai and to inaugurate the District and Sessions Court and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Mayiladuthurai.

According to Chandrachud, the pre-existing preconceptions that inhibited law chambers from recruiting young women lawyers were one of the reasons for such low representation. Chambers believed that women would be unable to work lengthy hours owing to their familial obligations.

“We should understand that childbearing and child care is a choice and women should not be punished for taking up that responsibility. A young male lawyer might also choose to be involved in child and family care. But as society we force the responsibility on women and use it to deny them opportunity. If women want to balance family and career, it is our duty to provide institutional support."

CRECHE, SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The establishment of creche facilities within courthouses across the country was one method of providing such institutional support. Citing the Delhi High Court as an example, the CJI asked all High Courts in India to provide assistance to women attempting to manage their jobs and families.

The second stereotype commonly associated with the employment of women, according to Justice Chandrachud, is complaints of sexual harassment. He pointed out that people believed it was safer for male employers to not employ women. “Such stereotyping denies opportunity and ridicules the stories of sexual harassment at workplace and we must strive to constantly and consciously unlearn these biases."

While mentioning recent recruitments to the district judiciary, the CJI noted that the face of the institution was changing, as over half of the new recruits were women. He also emphasised the importance of providing women with equal chances so that they do not fall by the wayside due to their various duties.

LOW SALARY

The CJI also emphasised the salary of junior attorneys as a significant problem. The CJI observed that women and members of marginalised groups such as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are disproportionately affected by low starting salaries.

Chandrachud said that by providing inadequate compensation, a barrier is formed, and the young graduates were obliged to seek employment outside of their field of study in order to survive. In addition, he asked the older members of the bar to abandon their paternalistic attitude and compensate the junior associates appropriately. He noted that the current generation was intelligent, diligent, and job-hungry, with the capacity to offer a novel perspective to the table.

“The usual defense for such low pay is that the first few years of a young associate’s career is a learning stage where the senior mentors them. I would request the senior members of the bar to shed this paternalistic approach. Today’s youngsters are sharp, hardworking and hungry for work. Interact with them about their approach towards law. You will be spellbound by the fresh approach that young lawyers bring to the table."

LANGUAGE

He further stated that “English is not our first language. We think in our mother tongue. However I implore all young lawyers who are facing difficulty in communicating in English to not be demotivated. I would also request judges to encourage young lawyers and not let language be an impediment for representation."

In addition, Chandrachud discussed the measures taken to translate decisions into official languages acknowledged by the Constitution. He emphasised that every effort was made to localise the justice delivery system and bring it closer to the general populace.

“These translated judgments were freely accessible to everyone, which would assist even those attorneys who were otherwise unable to afford the hefty subscription costs of law publishers,"- CJI added.

To ensure translation accuracy, Justice Chandrachud stated that he has directed that all High Courts assemble a committee of former district court judges to assess translation accuracy. He stated that the Tamil Nadu government might make it its purpose to interpret not just the decisions of the Supreme Court but also those of the High Courts into the local tongue.

