Children Under 18 Months Of Age Should Have No Screen Time At All: Experts

With the advent of digitalisation, we are constantly glued to our mobile phones. If you are a 90s kid, you might have got your first Android phone during or after college. But these days, even kids who are under 5 years of age are often seen playing games and watching videos on iPads and phones.

Using mobile phones or any gadget for recreational and educational purposes is never harmful. But its over-usage and addiction potentially lead to more damage than good. And today, we are going to talk about the limit to mobile phone usage, especially for children and what healthier alternatives are present.

Experts have recommended that children over 2 years of age should have no more than 1-2 hours of screen time per day. They added that children under 18 months of age should have no screen time at all.