Chinese Vessel Near Bangladesh for Oil & Gas Exploration, Indian Navy Keeping An Eye: Sources

Hai Yang Shi You 760, a China-owned Seismic Survey Vessel built in 2015, departed Zhanjiang, China on November 29, 2022, towards Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and had taken a port call at Singapore on December 26, 2022

March 31, 2023

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 23:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The Chinese vessel entered the IOR through the Malacca strait in December end and arrived in Bangladesh in early January 23. (Representative Image: Twitter/Indian Navy)
The vessel has been contracted by Bangladesh to undertake oil and gas exploration in Bangladesh’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) up to May 2023, according to Indian Navy sources.

The vessel entered the IOR through the Malacca strait in December end and arrived in Bangladesh in early January 23.

There have been no instances of the ship undertaking any type of research activities within the Indian EEZ, sources said.

