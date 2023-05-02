Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Chopper Carrying KPCC Chief Shivakumar Makes Emergency Landing

Chopper Carrying KPCC Chief Shivakumar Makes Emergency Landing

Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar was on his way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting when his helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 14:35 IST

Bengaluru, India

DK Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, sources said.(PTI/File)
DK Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, sources said.(PTI/File)

Congress’ Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport after a kite hit the glass of the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress leader was on his way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting.

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

In the impact of the crash, the glass broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Along with Shivakumar and the pilot, a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him was inside the helicopter.

Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 02, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 14:35 IST
